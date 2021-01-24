Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

APRN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

