Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

