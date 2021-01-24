Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:STNG opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

