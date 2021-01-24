Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. As a group, analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

