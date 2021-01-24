Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to Buy

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $10.49 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZIA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

