Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

MSG Networks stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in MSG Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,147,000 after buying an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSG Networks by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 139,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

