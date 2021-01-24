ZBG Token (ZT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

ZBG Token Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.