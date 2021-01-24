Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,879,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

