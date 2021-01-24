Zero Trading Up 119.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $235,639.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 119.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00275129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,569,732 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

