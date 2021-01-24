Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

