Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of ZION opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

