Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of ZION opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

