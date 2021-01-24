Zloadr Market Capitalization Hits $60,111.64 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 65% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar. Zloadr has a market cap of $60,111.64 and approximately $118,940.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

