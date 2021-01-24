ZPER (ZPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $258,415.33 and $26.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 77.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00065225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004017 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003904 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

