Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.58 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

