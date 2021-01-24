Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Up 7.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 552,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 725,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 156.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 305.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

