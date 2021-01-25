-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Fastly also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.21. 6,465,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,125. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,366 shares of company stock worth $15,780,520. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.