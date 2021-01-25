$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.13 on Friday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

