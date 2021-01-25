-$0.15 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

ASPN stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $497.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.