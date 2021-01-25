$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 429.15 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

