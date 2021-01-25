$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 86,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,821. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

