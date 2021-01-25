$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $39.21. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

