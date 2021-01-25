$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

