$0.76 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. 7,749,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,062. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

