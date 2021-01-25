-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Shares of HP opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.