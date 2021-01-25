-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.69). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

