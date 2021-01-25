$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.03. Energizer posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

ENR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 5,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

