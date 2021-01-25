0x Market Capitalization Achieves $386.44 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $386.44 million and approximately $78.01 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

