$1.04 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.02. 10,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,831. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

