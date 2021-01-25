$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

