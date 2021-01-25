$1.09 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.