$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Perrigo stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,130. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

