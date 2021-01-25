$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

