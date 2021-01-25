$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.58. STERIS reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $189.80. 7,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,593. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.59.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.