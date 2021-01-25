$1.71 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.00. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 408,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

