1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 5% Higher

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.26. 1,217,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 799,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $460,351.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.