10,142 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,002,000 after buying an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

