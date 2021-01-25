10,337 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.60 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.