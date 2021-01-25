107,304 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 107,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 over the last quarter.

PLTR opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

