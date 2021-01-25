10,779 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $24.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.09. 9,058,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

