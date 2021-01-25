$115.10 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $115.20 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $113.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $459.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.90 million to $459.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $460.90 million, with estimates ranging from $457.80 million to $464.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $40.49.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

