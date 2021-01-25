$115.19 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post sales of $115.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $491.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $494.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $540.85 million, with estimates ranging from $526.70 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MCFT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 6,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

