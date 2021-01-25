11,989 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.