1,347 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of BSJN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. 30,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

