13,573 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

