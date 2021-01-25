$14.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report $14.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $53.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.71 million, with estimates ranging from $51.72 million to $56.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 6,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

