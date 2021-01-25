14,036 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameresco by 175.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.12 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,945,905.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,897 shares of company stock worth $45,806,048 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

