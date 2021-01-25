1,615 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

