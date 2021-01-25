$178.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report $178.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $174.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $653.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.20 million to $657.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.70 million to $710.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETH opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a PE ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $206,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1,968.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

