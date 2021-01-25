$180.07 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $180.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.42 million and the highest is $180.99 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $192.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $736.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $731.45 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,142,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

